'We're on the brink of utter collapse.' Yellow cabdrivers in New York struggle to stay alive as the pandemic rages on

The Chow brothers were close friends with Chin, connecting over their shared Burmese heritage and navigating the complexities of immigrant life together.

In an industry largely made up of immigrant workers, where language can be a barrier, going through medallion leasing documents can be a challenge. Chin often sits with new drivers to ensure they fully understand the documents they are signing and not fall into a debt trap.

A report in June 2020 found that immigrants in New York bared the brunt of the pandemic, with some organizations claiming that 75% of their clients were going hungry. Chow agrees, saying that he has no option but to buy cheap, sometimes expired food. Through the pandemic, he's relied increasingly more on colleagues and the union for emotional support.

Since Kenny's passing, Chin and Richard speak to each other every day, and often visit Carl Schurz Park on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the site where Kenny took his own life.

They lean on the railing looking over the East River and take a moment of silence. Richard prays that other drivers don't suffer the same fate as his brother.

Debt drives the industry