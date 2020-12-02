We're at a turning point on climate change. But most countries are still choosing fossil fuels over clean energy, report says

"We find ourselves at a critical juncture at this time. While global fossil fuel production will dip sharply this year, government action and recovery measures are poised to shape our climate future," said Ploy Pattanun Achakulwisut, SEI scientist and co-author of the report.

"They could either return to pre-Covid production levels that lock-in severe climate disruption, or they could set the stage for a managed wind down of fossil fuel production."

How far out of line is fossil fuel production with climate goals?

The first Production Gap report last year found that governments are expected to produce 120% more fossil fuels by 2030 than what scientists say is permissible to keep the planet from warming 1.5°C (2.7°F) and 50% more than what we can burn to keep warming to 2°C (3.6°F). Those figures remain the same this year.

The report examines whether plans for future fossil fuel production are in line with global pledges to reduce the release of heat-trapping gases.

The findings suggest the actions of many countries don't match their words. While some say they plan to decrease their emissions, many are still investing in new fossil fuel projects.