'We'll do this work as long as it takes': Thompson readies for political fight leading Jan. 6 investigation

For his part, Thompson said he plans to take GOP attacks in stride even if they happen in his hearings.

"I have no problem working with my Republican colleagues. I have developed what I think is a reasonable temperament in trying to get things done," Thompson said. "I tend not to be a bomb thrower. I give people on my committee the opportunity to express their opinion. If they want to spend their five minutes being stupid, that's to the detriment of the constituents they represent, but we go forward."

A career tied to homeland security

For more than 25 years, Thompson served as a volunteer firefighter in Mississippi, a role he has said has always shaped the way he looks at responding to tragedies and explains one of his earliest decisions as the chairman of the select committee -- to bring in rank-and-file police officers to testify, which is expected for the new panel's first hearing later this month.

So far, much of the testimony on the Capitol Hill has centered on what leadership knew, but Thompson's decision to hear directly from officers should be seen as an early indication of how his committee is going to conduct its work, he said.