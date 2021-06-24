Weddings are making a huge comeback and couples are 'panic booking'

"Flowers are a commodity, every week the price has changed. We've seen in certain flowers where the prices have doubled. So, you will see a slight variation in the amount of blooms that we can provide," said Testa.

The majority of Testa's business pre-pandemic was corporate events, but demand for weddings has shifted her business model. She now does weddings any day of the week -- and has created a wedding department within the company to handle the influx.

"I think the pandemic taught us that you need to really diversify your portfolio, having only 90% of corporate accounts is sort of dangerous because that was the first thing to go," said Testa.

'Sad and stressed' about the big day

Kira Tutko was supposed to be walking down the aisle with her fiancé Dan Sgro this upcoming weekend. The couple got engaged in January of 2019, but in the midst of the pandemic earlier this year, they decided to change their date because vaccines weren't readily available yet.

"It's been sad. It's been stressful. I cried almost every day," said Tutko about the days leading up to the decision.