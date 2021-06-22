We spent two nights on patrol with the NYPD. Here's what they told us about spiking crime in the city

"We had a situation last year with the murder of George Floyd where we had hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people marching and they had a voice too and they had a point of view," Shea said. "So I think what we need is balance. What worries me is over time when we move too quick and now we have to recalibrate and kind of play catch up if you will."

'We are never going to let it go back to the bad old days'

Shea and one of his predecessors, Bill Bratton, concede police overused some tactics such as stop and frisk. The practice reached nearly 700,000 stops in 2011, according to NYPD data. Two years later a judge ruled the policy was unconstitutional as applied since the NYPD focused too heavily on Black and Hispanic people. The decision allowed stop and frisk to continue but with new limits. In 2019, the NYPD says it recorded just over 13,000 stops.

"It's how you do it and do you overuse it? And who are you stopping, in what neighborhoods and for what reason? That's the discussion. Clearly when there was almost 700,000 in one year, I don't think you need a courtroom to know that's too far one way," Shea said.