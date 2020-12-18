'We should be less afraid to be afraid,' says Emily Harrington after historic El Capitan climb

In recent years, El Capitan has captured the public's imagination after Alex Honnold climbed it without a safety rope in the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, which was released in 2018.

Honnold was one of two people to help Harrington on her successful ascent, the other being her fiancee Adrian Ballinger -- an experienced climber and mountaineer.

Both climbers took turns assisting Harrington, with Honnold helping for the first two thirds of the climb.

The pair essentially "caterpillared" the wall, with Harrington attached to the top of the rope and Honnold to the bottom. The technique helps speed up the ascent, but is risky.

Ballinger then took over belaying duties on the harder, steeper sections near the top where Harrington knew she would have to slow down.

The couple then took it pitch by pitch, with Harrington waiting for her partner to catch up before taking on another section.

"He's been the one who supported me while I practiced on the wall," said Harrington of Ballinger.