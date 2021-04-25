'We compromise, we die': Rep. Cori Bush says she won't support qualified immunity compromise in policing bill talks

"We can solve the issues if there's will to get there, and I think there's will to get there on the part of both parties now," Graham told Fox News' Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."

Bass said during a separate interview on the show she is willing to negotiate with her Republican counterpart on passing a bill, but stressed that "holding officers accountable is key."

"I don't know if I'm willing to blow up the deal, I don't consider that blowing it up, but we do have to look at ways," she told Wallace when asked if she would "blow up" the deal" if she couldn't reach a middle ground with Republicans on qualified immunity. "Now if Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott can show us some other way to hold officers accountable because this has been going on for just decades."

Other Republican lawmakers also signaled Sunday they are willing to negotiate on police reform legislation.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott suggested he is open to negotiating with Democrats on new standards for prosecuting or suing police officers, but said his priority is the protection of police officers and their ability to serve their communities.