'We cannot go back to normal': Boston's Mayor Kim Janey sees a mandate for racial equity in post-Covid era

This week, Janey announced she would seek a full term as mayor. She joins the ranks of major candidates for the office, all of whom are women or people of color.

"I think there is certainly a call for racial equity and making sure that we are leading with that lens," Janey said.

Racial equity has already been front and center for Janey in the weeks that she has led the city. That's in part because her own history with this city is intertwined with its complex reputation when it comes to race. SNL cast member Michael Che once jokingly -- or maybe not, as he refused to apologize -- referred to Boston as "the most racist city I've ever been to."

Asked if Boston deserved its reputation as a racist city, Janey said she is focused on moving the city forward.

"I want to focus more on the reality here. I know there is a perception and a reputation that Boston has, but I think what is important is that the reality and the opportunities that we create for residents here is one that is focused on equity, on justice, on love and ensuring that there is shared prosperity in our city and shared opportunities," Janey said. "It's not to say that we've solved everything when it comes to racism, but I think we have come a long way."