'We can say pretty clearly' Russia was behind massive cyberattack on US, Pompeo says

President Donald Trump has not said anything publicly about the hack despite it being one of the most significant breaches of the US government in years, and US officials say it "poses a grave risk" to networks across both the public and private sector.

The White House said Friday that Trump is being briefed and "working very hard" in dealing with the hack.

Asked about Trump's silence on the matter, Pompeo noted there was work going on behind the scenes.

"There are many things that you'd very much love to say, 'Boy, I'm going to call that out,' but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom," he said.

As the scope of the espionage campaign and its sophistication became clearer over the past two weeks, US officials had begun to believe that a Russia-linked entity or Russian individuals are responsible for the attacks. Pompeo's comments go further than any Trump administration official yet in pinning the blame on Russia, as further evidence shows the hacking operation bears all the hallmarks of a Russian-backed actor.