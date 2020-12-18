'We are getting crushed.' What's behind the alarming rise in California's Covid-19 cases

"It is necessary for the mental and physical health of children to have opportunities to expend their physical energy and play. However, especially in lower-income communities, families may have little to no outdoor space of their own available," California lawmakers wrote in an open letter to Gov. Newsom, citing the comparative decreased risk of infection via surface transmission.

The pandemic's differing effects on Hispanic, Black, White and Asian communities are also evident. Dr. Ferrer, the LA County Public Health Director, said on Wednesday that Hispanic residents in the county have been hospitalized at three times the average rate of White and Asian residents since early November. Black residents are twice as likely on average to be hospitalized than White and Asian residents.

Ferrer also noted the socioeconomic consequences of Covid-19 in LA County, stating that the death rate among those living in areas with the fewest resources is now four times higher than those living in the most prosperous.

"The widening gaps are a stark reminder that many of our essential workers are Black and Brown, and many are not able to telework or stay home," she said.