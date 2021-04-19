Waters' comments on Chauvin trial pour fuel on the fire -- and expose Republican hypocrisy

Waters comments channel decades of frustration

The context of the comments by Waters -- amid the immediate tension surrounding the trial and also filtered through the decades of racial struggles and the history of police violence toward Black Americans -- is crucial.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has made scrupulous efforts during the trial to insulate the jury from the exceedingly sensitive environment stirred by the death of Floyd. He appeared furious about Waters' remarks that had been raised by the defense seeking a mistrial on the grounds that the jury, which was not sequestered until after closing arguments Monday, may have been threatened and intimidated.

"I will give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned," Cahill told defense trial Eric Nelson in denying the motion, though the judge said the failure by politicians to respect the trial were "abhorrent."

"I'm aware of the media reports, and I'm aware Congresswoman Waters was talking specifically about this trial, and about the unacceptability of anything less than a murder conviction," Cahill said. "I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful of the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function."