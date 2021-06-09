Watchdog report finds Park Police did not clear racial injustice protesters from Lafayette Park for Trump's visit to St. John's Church last June

The tactics used in clearing the demonstrators have also come under scrutiny by lawmakers. Various government agencies have also undergone reviews of law enforcement response to protests across the US last summer, including those in Washington, DC, the report said.

While Wednesday's report says the Park Police followed appropriate policies, it does point out ways the situation was exacerbated. For example, the Bureau of Prisons arrived late to the scene, which meant they missed a briefing in which police were told not to use pepper ball munitions unless protesters breached the bike racks surrounding the area. It's not clear if they understood the rules of engagement, and video evidence showed a Bureau of Prisons officer firing pepper balls from inside the park, despite protesters remaining outside the bike rack perimeter.

Further, the report found that Park Police had issued three dispersal warnings prior to clearing the area, but it was clear the message wasn't audible for everyone in the crowd.