Watch young Tony Soprano in action in trailer for 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Fourteen years after the final episode of "The Sopranos," James Gandolfini's son will take over the role of Tony Soprano in a new movie about the mob boss' backstory.

Move over, superheroes. This is the origin story TV fans have been waiting for.

A new trailer for "The Many Saints of Newark, the film prequel to HBO's "The Sopranos," has been released, giving viewers their first taste of what life was like for young Tony Soprano before he was in, um, waste management. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

You can watch the trailer here, which contains adult language and violence.

The movie, from "Sopranos" creator David Chase, is set in what a logline calls "one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history," during which rival gangs "begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city."

The film stars Michael Gandolfini, son of late actor James Gandolfini, whose six-season run as Tony Soprano has been heralded as one of the all-time greatest television performances.

Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga also star.

"The Many Saints of Newark" will be released in theaters and HBO Max on October 1.