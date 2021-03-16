Watch these states as GOP tries to make it harder to vote

Nearly every state requires some kind of voter registration and many require an ID to vote and there are many different versions of absentee voting and the hours during which people in different states can vote early or on Election Day.

What's the history of rules about who can vote in US elections?

Voter registration is relatively unique to the US and has a long history of racism. It started in New England in the 1800s, was a key element of Jim Crow in the South, and then saw a huge uptick in the early 1900s as states tried to make it more difficult for immigrants and Jewish and Black Americans from voting.

What do other countries do?

Rather than put up roadblocks to voting, some countries, such as Australia, require it. People who don't vote face a small fine.

Most countries in the world either automatically register voters or require voters to register, according to a Pew analysis.

The government makes people pay taxes, why can't it just register them to vote?