Watch Boston Dynamics robots dance to 'Do you love me'

Boston Dynamics' robots are back to let you know they can really shake 'em down.

In a stunning dance video that's part celebration of an incredible engineering achievement and part advertisement for the robotics company, Boston Dynamics showed four of its robots performing fully choreographed dance moves to The Contours' hit "Do you love me."

The MIT spinoff sells its lifelike robots to warehouses, police, utilities, laboratories and factories to perform tasks better and more safely than humans can.

To show off how far its robots' skills have come, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday had its robots doing the twist, the mashed potato, and some seriously complicated dance moves that were one part impressive and one part eerie.

Tesla CEO and famous artificial intelligence skeptic Elon Musk noted: "This is not CGI" -- even if the impressive show was beyond belief.