Washington rewards bizarre behavior

Rewriting the reward structure in Washington

I'll add some of my own thoughts to Avlon's here. I share his frustration at the growth in profile of what should be fringe lawmakers, but I think there's also a counterpoint working right now that we should consider.

While it is clear from these fundraising totals that there is a reward structure for creating and then pushing a perception of persecution by these out-there politicians, and that campaign coin gives them power to organize and push their ideas even more, it's also true that the increased national profile from causing chaos comes at a cost.

Yes, Greene has raised money. But she's also been stripped of committee assignments, so her ability to actually generate laws is quite limited.

President Joe Biden could be the antipode to the Trump/Greene type of outrage politics. His first few months have seen some real legislative success in his ability to get a massive Covid relief bill passed. He's set and met goals for vaccines and moving kids toward getting back into school.