Washington Post, New York Times, and NBC News retract reports on Giuliani

The Times, which said it has confirmed The Post's reporting, also corrected its story.

"An earlier version of this article misstated whether Rudolph W. Giuliani received a formal warning from the F.B.I. about Russian disinformation," The Times said in its correction posted at the bottom of the online story. "Mr. Giuliani did not receive such a so-called defensive briefing."

All the original reports were attributed to anonymous sources.

NBC News said in its correction that its story "was based on a source familiar with the matter, but a second source now says the briefing was only prepared for Giuliani and not delivered to him, in part over concerns it might complicate the criminal investigation of Giuliani."

NBC said that "as a result" the "premise and headline" of its story had been "changed to reflect the corrected information."

The corrections are black eyes to the newsrooms which have aggressively reported on Giuliani's contacts with Ukrainians in his attempts to dig up dirt on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.