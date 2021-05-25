Washington Post: Manhattan DA convenes grand jury to consider potential charges in Trump Organization probe

Manhattan's top prosecutor has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump should prosecutors present criminal charges in their probe of the Trump Organization, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Manhattan's top prosecutor has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump should prosecutors present criminal charges in their probe of the Trump Organization, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The panel, convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, could also decide to indict executives at the Trump Organization or the business itself if criminal charges are presented, the Post reported.

The grand jury is set to sit for three days a week for six months, according to the newspaper, and will likely hear matter beyond just the Trump Organization probe during that time.

CNN has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment. Trump has previously called the district attorney's investigation a "witch hunt."

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment when reached by CNN on Tuesday.