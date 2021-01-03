Washington Post: In call, Trump demands Georgia officials 'find' votes to tilt election

The Post also reported that Meadows, lawyer Cleta Mitchell and other Republican allies of the President were also on the call.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he spoke to Raffensperger on the phone in an attempt to convince him to look into unfounded conspiracy theories about the November election. According to Trump, Raffensperger refused to do so. Raffensperger responded to Trump later in a tweet: "Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out."

The call represents the latest extraordinary effort by Trump to change the results of the race he lost following weeks of legal and political efforts by the President, his legal team and Republican allies to overturn the free and fair election.

The ask comes just days before Congress will meet to certify Biden's victory, a traditionally ceremonial exercise on Capitol Hill that will look dramatically different this year as Republicans in both chambers plan to object to the counting of Electoral College votes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seized on the call in a tweet Sunday afternoon, suggesting to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas that he and his GOP allies should investigate the President for his actions.