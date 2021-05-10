Warren calls for larger child care investment in Biden's infrastructure plan: 'This one is personal for so many of us'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday called for universal government-subsidized child care as part of President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, describing it as a "big ticket item" that demands more resources.

"The way I see it, it's got two parts. One is, this is how you boost productivity in our economy. But the other is, this is how we live our values," the Massachusetts Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead," referring to Biden's proposed spending package.

"We want to have an America that truly is about opportunity for everyone. And that includes, regardless of gender, regardless of race, regardless of the kind of family you were born into," she added. "This one is personal for so many of us."

Warren, who has discussed her struggles as a working mother early in her career, didn't indicate that she would oppose an infrastructure bill that doesn't include more for child care, but she maintained that Biden's proposal "quite frankly doesn't go quite far enough."