Warnock makes history in winning Georgia runoff, CNN projects, as control of Senate down to Perdue-Ossoff race

They argued they would do a better job ending the health care crisis over the coronavirus, which has infected more than 20.8 million Americans and killed at least 354,000, in order to reopen the economy. They've pushed policy goals, including debt-free public college and a new Voting Rights Act. And they've attacked the Republican senators for their multi-million dollar stock transactions during the pandemic, alleging that they profited off it. The senators have denied any wrongdoing.

The Loeffler-Warnock election will be groundbreaking. If Loeffler wins, she would be the first woman elected senator from the state, while if Warnock wins, he would be the first Black senator from Georgia. (In late 2019, Kemp appointed Loeffler to her position to fill Isakson's seat.)

The special election was particularly brutal, starting last year when GOP Rep. Doug Collins forced Loeffler, who Kemp appointed to the role in 2019, into a race to the right.

After no candidate received 50% of the vote, the runoffs turned even more vicious, as Loeffler portrayed Warnock an anti-police Marxist who would destroy America in the Senate.