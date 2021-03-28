Warnock invokes Biblical story to describe GOP efforts to roll back voting rights in Georgia

But as Republicans in statehouses push to restrict voting access, the White House is shifting its focus to Biden's next key initiative after he signed the latest coronavirus stimulus package, with advisers prepping a two-part, $3 trillion proposal that would focus on jobs, infrastructure and clean energy, as well as what's being termed the "care economy" that zeroes in on key domestic economic issues.

"It's Palm Sunday and Jesus confronts the powers and we all have a decision to make. There was a governor that he confronts in that moment named Pilate. And the governor has a decision to make," he said, tacitly referring to Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's recent signing of the election law. "I think that all of us has a decision to make: are we going to stand on the side of truth and righteousness and justice? Are we going to stand up on the right side of history? This is a defining moment in the American nation and all of us have a role to play."