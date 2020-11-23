Want to see your friends and extended family next year? Stay away from them this Thanksgiving, doctors say

Millions of travelers ignore CDC's guidance

With the recent "exponential growth in cases," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving.

"What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays," said Dr. Henry Walke, Covid-19 incident manager for the CDC.

Yet more than 1 million travelers passed through security at America's airports on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That's the second day since Friday that more than 1 million passengers traveled through airports.

"It's really terrible. And all you're going to see is a week, two weeks from now, a huge increase in what's already a horrendous spike," said Dr. William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor and president of ACCESS Health International.