Want solid returns you can depend on? Here are stocks we love

Healthy demand from pandemic-era online shopping is good news for commercial real estate too. CBRE said last month that demand for industrial buildings of all sizes last year was higher than in 2019 but that the most activity was for so-called mega-distribution facilities of 1 million square feet or more used for e-commerce warehouses.

JB Hunt (JBHT): Keep on truckin'! Increased freight volume is good news for logistics company JB Hunt. Solid demand for food and medical equipment deliveries during the pandemic helped boost revenue and profits during the end of 2020.

JB Hunt is also embracing the future of transportation, announcing last month that it plans to test hydrogen fuel cell trucks from GM and Navistar starting in 2022. That news follows JB Hunt's trial run using a Daimler electric truck for a delivery of goods for Walmart last year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI): Deep discounter Ollie's is resonating with consumers -- and investors. The company caters to people looking for big bargains and the strategy has been a successful one. Ollie's, which specializes in so-called closeout merchandise, is a dream destination for consumers on a budget.