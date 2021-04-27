Wall Street's losses on Archegos just topped $10 billion

Global banks have disclosed losses of at least $10.4 billion from the failure of US hedge fund Archegos. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

Swiss bank UBS revealed on Tuesday that it lost $774 million from last month's implosion of Archegos Capital Management, a bigger hit than many analysts expected. The announcement came as Japan's Nomura said it would book losses of $2.9 billion from Archegos, a sharp increase from its initial estimate of $2 billion.

Global banks have now disclosed losses of at least $10.4 billion from the failure of Archegos, a New York-based family office that managed the fortune of investor Bill Hwang. Some smaller banks may also have been hit, and the fallout has taken the shine off an otherwise strong earnings season for global banks.

Credit Suisse has been rocked hardest. The Swiss bank said last week that the collapse will cost it a total of $5.5 billion, and it has announced the departure of its top investment banker and chief risk officer. Other members of the executive board will not receive bonuses for 2020.