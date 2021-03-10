Wall Street Journal: Trump pressured Georgia investigator to find 'the right answer' in baseless fraud push

"I hope you are going back two years as opposed to checking one against the other," Trump can be heard saying on the call. "Because that would just be a signature check that didn't mean anything."

Trump went on to tell Watson to also look at Fulton County, the most populous county in the state and the one that houses most of Atlanta.

"But if you go back two years, and if you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable," the then-President said. "The dishonesty that we've heard from. But Fulton is the mother lode."

Watson responded: "I can assure you that our team and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts."

Ari Schaffer, spokesperson for Raffensperger's office, told CNN, "This phone call is just one more example of how Secretary Raffensperger's office's public comments also reflect what was said in one-on-one conversations: We would follow the law, count every legal vote and investigate any allegations of fraud. That's exactly what we did, and how we arrived at the accurate final vote tally."

A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a CNN request for comment regarding the call between Trump and Watson.