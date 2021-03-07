Wall Street Journal: Russian disinformation campaign is working to undermine confidence Covid-19 vaccines used in the US

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

A spokesman for the Kremlin denied to the Journal that the country's intelligence services were spearheading the disinformation campaign.

"It's nonsense. Russian special services have nothing to do with any criticism against vaccines," the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the newspaper.

The Journal said that in addition to the campaign being waged through the four outlets, "Russian state media and Russian government Twitter accounts have made overt efforts to raise concerns about the cost and safety of the Pfizer vaccine in what experts outside the US government say is an effort to promote the sale of Russia's rival Sputnik V vaccine."

Social media accounts tied to the four outlets, however, have mostly been removed from leading platforms, the Journal said.

"The emphasis on denigrating Pfizer is likely due to its status as the first vaccine besides Sputnik V to see mass use, resulting in a greater potential threat to Sputnik's market dominance," a forthcoming report by the Alliance for Securing Democracy says, according to the Journal.