W. Kamau Bell: What you need to know about 'defund the police'

In the "Policing the Police" episode of "United Shades of America," W. Kamau Bell explains one basic theory of the defund the police movement. Watch "United Shades of America" Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"United Shades of America" returns tonight with an episode on policing in America. And while that may seem like we ripped it from all the recent headlines, in reality the headlines just haven't changed that much since the show went off the air last summer.

From the murder of George Floyd to the killings of Adam Toledo; Daunte Wright; Mario Gonzalez, Ma'Khia Bryant and Andrew Brown, Jr., we are having many of the same conversations about policing over and over. Many of us (like me) are getting frustrated that the conversations don't evolve. Many of us are getting stuck in the same rhetorical cul-de-sacs. And some of you out there won't even Google the thing that frightens you most about this conversation: Wait for it ... "Defund The Police."

Luckily, I see my role on "United Shades of America" as "CNN's Head Googler," so this episode gives both a deep dive on the Defund movement as well as how Defund is related to and different from the Abolition movement. We also do a deep dive on America's racist history of policing. And we have no other choice than to talk about some of the truly horrific cases of police violence in our country. Yes, it is a lot to cover. Thankfully, CNN let this be an extended episode.

Defund 101