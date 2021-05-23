W. Kamau Bell: Few things say 'the US economy is broken' more than this

In the episode, I took a Zoom class with Professor Richard Wolff, a Marxian economist who shared how the leaders of the country thought about wealth back in the day. "In both World Wars I and II, the United States' President and Congress passed what was called an excess profits tax. And here's what it said: If, during a war, when we're asking young men and women to risk their lives, their health, their bodies to fight for this country, it is unconscionable that others who are not risking make money off this war."

And then, like a good teacher (or even a good TV host) Professor Wolff tied history into the present moment. "Here we are in a war; it's not a war with a military adversary, it's a war with a disease. And by the way, it has already killed more people than some of the wars this country has been involved in. And we haven't done anything, we haven't even seen a proposal to say the people who made money during the pandemic, that money has to go to help the society."