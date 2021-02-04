Voting officials: Here's how we can safeguard our upcoming elections

In Arizona, Secretary Katie Hobbs is introducing a legislative package that would streamline election administration, expand voting rights and enhance election security. By giving election officials more time to process ballots and increase transparency regarding remaining ballots, the package is designed to build even more trust in the process for voters. The reforms also include prioritizing access to the ballot for those who have a right to vote, but may not understand their rights, such as those in pretrial detention. As a tool for ensuring Arizona continues to have safe and strong election administration, the package also calls for post-election audits in every county, regardless of political party participation, and for investing resources into piloting new and innovative post-election audit methods for 2022 and beyond.

In Minnesota, voters expressed their confidence in our election system by voting in record numbers -- leading the nation in voter turnout for the third time in a row. The systems of no-excuse absentee balloting for a lengthy period before Election Day, online voter registration and Election Day registration are just some of the ways the state has historically made it easier for voters to make their voices heard. However, in Minnesota, Secretary Steve Simon is still focused on expanding ballot access for all eligible voters -- particularly for the 20% of them who didn't cast a ballot in 2020. The mission is to expand support for new ways to get voters involved and informed -- and to tell truth in the face of lies designed to create fear and doubt about election results.