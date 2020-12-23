Voting machine company executive sues Trump allies for defamation

The suit also lists a multitude of specific threats allegedly made against Coomer and says the harassment forced Coomer to flee his home "in fear for his safety." Coomer has been living in hiding since shortly after the election, he recently told Colorado Public Radio.

He is seeking damages as well as the public retraction of all statements judged to be defamatory.

In a statement Tuesday, Coomer said the lawsuit is "an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for 'rigging' the 2020 presidential election."

Dominion itself is not a party to the suit.

The Denver-based company, however, said in a statement to CNN that "Sidney Powell and many others—including some news organizations—have trampled on countless reputations as they pandered their ridiculous conspiracy theories."