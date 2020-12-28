'Vote Christian': Churches key in getting voters to the polls in Georgia runoff

"We're challenging our so-called evangelical brothers and sisters. We're challenging them to be better. We're challenging them not to hide behind something called pro-life," preached Simmons, from his Sunday pulpit. "Where you're more concerned about the life you can't see instead of making provisions for the life that come into this world."

For the parishioners here, attacks on Warnock's abortion rights position are nonsensical.

"As much as they make an argument about life in the womb, in the midst of this pandemic they're opposed to wearing face masks. They're opposed to the guidelines from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) so therefore, we have had almost 400,000 people that have died," Bishop Reginald Jackson told CNN. "So, you're saying we're more concerned about the life in the womb than we are about the lives outside the womb?" he asked rhetorically. "I preach, teach, counsel, advocate against abortion. But at the same time, I believe, ultimately, that is that woman's decision to make."

Loeffler doubled down on the religious divide during the only televised debate in the Senate runoffs with Warnock. "Look, I'm not going to be lectured by someone who uses the Bible to justify abortion," Loeffler began her argument.