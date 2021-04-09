Volcano erupts for a second time on Caribbean island of St. Vincent

The areas closest to the volcano will be affected by pyroclastic flows and surges, authorities said. Teams are collecting data to understand the pattern of eruption.

"La Soufrière Volcano erupted the second Friday in April (Friday April 13) in 1979," NEMO said. "Four days shy of its anniversary it has again erupted on the second Friday in April (9) in 2021."

La Soufrière is located on the largest island of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines chain.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Thursday declared a disaster alert prompted by a change in the volcano's eruptive activity. The island was placed on red alert, meaning an eruption was "imminent now," NEMO said.

"Please leave the red zone immediately. La Soufrière has erupted. Ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport," it said.

Earlier Friday, James told CNN the first eruption sounded like a "large jet engine," and that there was a "consistent flow of smoke" from the ash plume.

Boats and some vehicles picked up last-minute evacuees from the area shortly after the explosion, she said. James, too, evacuated from the area but is heading back to see if there is damage.