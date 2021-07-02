Visitors turned away as national park fills up in Utah

The coronavirus pandemic has introduced new visitors to public lands and to camping, said Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt, field manager at the Bureau of Land Management in Moab. But increased interest has also put a strain on those recreation areas.

"Things get full really, really fast. And that's where we're seeing a lot of struggles," she said.

"Folks are new to this, this recreating on public lands, and they don't quite understand what that means ... it's not a hotel."

The influx of visitors is creating struggles inside Arches National Park, too.

"We are seeing a lot of first-time visitors, you know people who have never camped before. We see a lot of dogs on trails, drones in the park. We see a lot more trash in the park ... and we do see graffiti," said Richman, the interpretive manager at Arches.

Educating visitors is important, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and some local business owners agree. Being prepared with enough water and the right shoes, being respectful of archaeological sites by not touching them and taking your trash and waste out when you leave are important reminders.