Virginia prosecutor says Black motorist should never have been pulled over, asks for investigation

Such actions are indicators of an impaired driver and provided reasonable suspicion for the trooper to initiate a traffic stop, Geller said in a statement.

Brooks, 34, who works as a video producer for the Defense Department and has security clearance, told CNN that her daytime headlights were turned on and that they "were never off."

The officers remained a few car lengths behind the suspected vehicle without their emergency lights on as the suspected vehicle's right turn signal was left on, according to the video. Once the suspected car's turn signal was turned off, the officer's emergency lights and sirens were turned on, the video shows.

Brooks exited the highway and appeared to attempt to stop along the shoulder, but continued to drive, the video shows. Brooks told CNN she continued to drive not to elude the police, but because she initially thought it was an emergency vehicle that had passed by.

She continued driving down the ramp onto South Van Dorn Street and then turned onto Oakwood Road and then came to a complete stop.

Hindenlang and Kapusta exited their vehicle and approached Brooks at the driver-side window.