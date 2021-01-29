Virginia parent chastises school board officials over coronavirus shutdown

A Virginia dad, frustrated with the lack of options to send his children to school during the coronavirus pandemic, stood before a county school board and delivered a passionate speech. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield and former President of the American Medical Association Dr. Patrice Harris disc…

A Virginia dad, frustrated with the lack of options to send his children to school during the coronavirus pandemic, stood before a county school board delivering a passionate speech.

"You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse to keep our schools closed," Brandon Michon said at a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday. "Figure it out or get off the podium."

A video capturing the heated discussion has circulated on social media and has been viewed more than 486,000 times on Twitter. In the video, Michon points and shouts at school board members.

"You should all be fired from your day jobs because if your employers knew you were more inefficient than the DMV you would be replaced in a heartbeat," he told the school board.

"There are people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat and figure it out!"

In an interview with CNN, Michon said he wasn't trying to call attention to himself.

"This is about finding ways to get our children back to school and giving the optionality to families to get them back to school learning, being mentally healthy, and being kids," he said.