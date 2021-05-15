Virginia mom recruits four of her sons to work alongside her on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic

"That's the sort of stuff that I would love to do," he said. "And so, when this opportunity came around, I was like, 'Oh, wait, I could actually I could do this right.' It was an easy decision for me."

Now giving back is the family business, and Michele and Michael said they wouldn't have it any other way. They even joked about getting Michele's grandchildren involved.

"I feel closer to everybody than I have maybe ever before. I don't think we've ever had this much in common," Michael said. "Pretty much every day someone gets to discover that we are all related, and that seems to bring everyone a lot of joy."

Michele said it's a gift to be able to see her sons in a different light, away from being under their family's roof, and on their own.

"It's just been a pleasure working with them. It really has," she said. "We joke a lot of times ... 'Don't make me call my mom ... if you're not going to do what you're supposed to do, I can call my mom and she's the safety officer. So, watch out!' It's been fun."

On top of working with family, the Fletchers want everyone to know that you don't have to have a medical degree to help fight on the front lines.

The easiest thing they suggest is to get vaccinated, but if someone is looking for greater involvement they should check their local Medical Reserve Corps for job openings or volunteer opportunities.