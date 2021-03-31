Virginia governor approves bill aimed at preventing voter suppression and discrimination in elections

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday approved the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, which aims to eliminate voter suppression and intimidation in the state -- a move that's in stark contrast to Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access in key states around the US.

Virginia is the first state to enact its own version of the federal Voting Rights Act, according to Northam's office.

"At a time when voting rights are under attack across our country, Virginia is expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting it," Northam said in a statement.

The Democratic governor made minor technical changes to the bill, which must be approved by the legislature before it becomes law, according to Alena Yarmosky, senior communications adviser to Northam.

"With the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, our Commonwealth is creating a model for how states can provide comprehensive voter protections that strengthen democracy and the integrity of our elections. I am proud to support this historic legislation, and I urge Congress to follow Virginia's example."