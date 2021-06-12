Violence in Texas, Georgia and Illinois brings number of US mass shootings to 270 so far this year

At least eight people were killed and another 48 were injured in eight mass shootings in six states over the weekend, according to data compiled by CNN and the Gun Violence Archive. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.

As the nation marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, it has a staggering and grim new statistic to contend with for 2021.

So far this year, we have suffered 270 mass shootings. From Friday afternoon to Sunday, at least eight people were killed and another 48 were injured in eight mass shootings in six states, according to data compiled by CNN and the Gun Violence Archive.

The total is about 40% higher than at this point in 2020, and about 65% higher than at this point in 2019, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. There were an estimated 194 mass shootings in the US during this same period in 2020, and an estimated 164 mass shootings in the US in this same period in 2019.

CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, excluding the shooter.

This weekend's mass shootings include incidents in Georgia, Ohio, Illinois and Austin, Texas.