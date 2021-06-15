Video shows Ocean City police use force on teens while trying to enforce ordinance on smoking and vaping

In an attempt to block Kamere Day from approaching Anderson, officers placed a marked police bike in front of the teenager but he continued to yell profanities and push toward police, according to the Ocean City statement.

Police charged Day with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resist/interfere with arrest, and assault second degree.

CNN is not naming the other teenagers who were arrested because it's unclear which individuals in the video were charged with what offenses. Video shows that one of the teenagers who was arrested was also tased, but CNN was unable to identify that individual.

Other teens arrested in incident

Another teenager was arrested in the incident for pushing a public safety aide in the chest while yelling profanities, according the statement from Ocean City. He was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing and hindering, assault second degree and resist/interfere with arrest.

Police also arrested another teenager for standing on private property next to two "no trespassing signs." He was charged with trespassing on posted property and resist/interfere with arrest.