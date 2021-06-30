Video shows fallen debris and gushing water in the Surfside condo garage moments before collapse

They were in disbelief.

"I said, 'Where are the people on the balcony?' " Castillero said. "I did not realize that the balcony was not there."

Sarmiento said that image has remained in her mind.

"For me, it's been very difficult thinking of everyone who lived there," she said.

As of Wednesday evening, the death toll from the collapse was 18 with 145 people unaccounted for, officials said.

The underground garage was an area inspectors had said in 2018 needed repairs. An engineer wrote in a report that "failed waterproofing" below the pool deck was "causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas" and warned that failure to replace it in the near future would cause "concrete deterioration to expand exponentially."

The investigation into the collapse is just starting and experts have said it will take months to determine what caused the 55 units in two sections of the building to come crashing down.