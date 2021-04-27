Video shows Colorado police officers laughing over bodycam footage of 73-year-old woman's violent arrest

"We are physically sickened. We are angry. Our hearts could not possibly ache any more," the statement read. "Once fiercely independent, happy, carefree and a great lover of the outdoors, she is now fearful, distrusting, reclusive."

Schielke said in a press release that there's been "enough investigating. The police have known about this for 10 months and the videos speak for themselves. It's time for action."

CNN has contacted the Loveland Police Officers Association for comment about the initial incident as well as the amended complaint and additional video footage from the police station but did not receive a response Monday night or Tuesday. It's not clear whether Hopp has an attorney and attempts to reach Jalali and Blackett were unsuccessful.

Loveland Police spokesperson Tom Hacker issued a statement to CNN saying, "All matters related to the arrest of Loveland resident Karen Garner in June 2020 are subject to a criminal investigation, ordered by the 8th Judicial District Attorney and conducted by Fort Collins (Colorado) Police Services."

Hacker added, "Independent comment from the Loveland Police Department would not be appropriate at this time. LPD has faith in the due process that this investigation allows for."

Officers say body camera footage 'is like live TV'