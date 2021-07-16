Video of NYPD tasing a man on a subway draws scrutiny from local leaders and the community

Bonsu would not comment on the any of the factual questions of the case but said her client has not entered a plea at this time. She told the New York Times that Crowell had let his cousin through the gate and had paid his fare too after letting him through.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Transit Authority for comment.

Community leaders respond to the incident

Beckford, who is also president and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Brooklyn, tells CNN, "This is a clear example of abuse of power and further validates the calls for Justice and Accountability."

He is calling for the arrest of the officers involved and for the Manhattan district attorney to drop all charges against the accused.

"Anything less, will be considered a slap in the face to Black and Brown New Yorkers who want to live their life without experiencing consistent police violence. If we are going to combat violence, let us make sure that we combat police violence as well," Beckford said.