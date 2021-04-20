Video captures Border Patrol rescue of two migrant children in Rio Grande

Both of the children, who are not related, told authorities that they were separated from their mothers in Mexico and encountered an adult man claiming he would help them cross into the United States. The children were abandoned on the riverbank, Skero said.

"It's awful to see this, but it seems that we're seeing it more and more," Skero told CNN. "Kids are winding up abandoned on the river, or they cross by themselves. And we find them by themselves in the middle of branches, with nothing more than say a lanyard around their neck with a phone number and a name."

The rescue comes as the Biden administration has struggled to keep up with the pace of apprehensions on the border, leaving hundreds of children in Border Patrol custody beyond the legal 72-hour limit.

Apprehensions of unaccompanied children in the Del Rio sector are up 230% this fiscal year, said Skero. Smuggling cases are also up this year, as well as the number of criminals, like sex offenders, arrested on the border.

There are "more people than we've ever experienced," arriving at the border, Skero said, which is prompting more incidents and rescues. "I've never experienced anything like it."