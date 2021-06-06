Video appears to show GOP Oregon lawmaker telling protesters how to enter closed state Capitol

An Oregon state lawmaker who has been charged after he allegedly allowed protesters into the closed state Capitol building during a debate over Covid-19 restrictions is seen in new video appearing to give insights into how to access the Capitol, which led to a scuffle between protesters and police.

Rep. Mike Nearman, a Republican, appears in a 78-minute video in which he is speaking to an unidentified audience about steps to take to set up "Operation Hall Pass," according to a clip reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting that is posted on YouTube and says it was streamed on December 16, 2020.

It is unclear if he is aware he's being recorded.

At the beginning of the video, Nearman tells the people in attendance this will allow them to "develop some kinds of tools as far as knowing what the legislature is doing and how to participate in what the legislature is doing."

Later in the video, the Oregon state representative and the audience were discussing people not being able to access the Capitol because of Covid-19 restrictions. He then begins to detail how to possibly get access into the building and whom to call.