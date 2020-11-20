Victory over the All Blacks was an 'emotional' moment for Argentina, says Hugo Porta

But Porta doesn't want praise for Cheika to rob the players of the credit they deserve.

"To tell you the truth, I don't think he can make a difference being with the team for the last week," says the 69-year-old Porta, who enjoyed an international career that spanned 19 years.

"Probably he can put (out) some ideas but the ones that were on the field were the players (and) the win really belongs to them, to the way they think (through) the game and the decisions they took.

"I think Cheika made a contribution, but I wouldn't say we win because Cheika is there."

In a continent where football is king, Argentina has led the way for South American rugby having finished third and fourth at World Cups in 2007 and 2015.

Yet the sport still holds a largely amateur status in Argentina with Super Rugby's Jaguares the country's only professional club side and many international players opting to play for teams in Europe.

Some would argue that Argentina needs more professional clubs to regularly challenge -- and beat -- the likes of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in the Rugby Championship, but Porta maintains that amateur rugby is a key part of the country's sporting fabric.