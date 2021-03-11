Veteran charged in Capitol attack worked in Marine One unit

One of the veterans charged in the Capitol insurrection worked in the Marine Corps unit responsible for transporting the president and operating his helicopter, Marine One, according to Pentagon records.

Military records obtained by CNN show that John Andries served in the Marine Corps from 2004 to 2009 and was assigned to the Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the unit responsible for transporting the president, also known as HMX-1. Andries was not a pilot, but his records indicate he was a Helicopter Crew Chief.

It is not immediately clear to CNN whether he ever had any direct contact with former President George W. Bush or former President Barack Obama while serving in the helicopter unit, which requires higher security scrutiny for members. Andries' role with the presidential squad was first reported by The Washington Post.