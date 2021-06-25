Vegan endurance athlete Robbie Balenger on his spiritual connection with running

"It was on the first day of spring and then it really resonated with me because that's where I finished my run across the United States, in Central Park.

"[I was] really excited to have accomplished it and then your legs seize up and you get really stiff and then you get really tired, and luckily, you can pass out right afterward."

Balenger runs 10 miles every day in preparation for big challenges. Come rain or shine, he throws on his sneakers and goes outside. Consistency, he says, is key.

While the thought of heading out for a run on a freezing cold morning might deter many, Balenger has always found a way to overcome the doubts in his minds

It's because running is more than just a physical challenge. It's his sanctuary. It's where he feels most at peace.

"Running is the most spiritual aspect of my life," he says. "It's where I go to be with myself and to explore who I am and the energies around me and who I want to be.

"There's something that's very beautiful in the discomfort of it [...] feeling what some would call pain -- I guess it is like a dull low pain.