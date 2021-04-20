Val Demings rebukes Jim Jordan in fiery exchange over law enforcement: 'Did I strike a nerve?'

Democratic Rep. Val Demings and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan had a heated exchange Tuesday during a House Judiciary hearing after Jordan tried to cut Demings short as she spoke about law enforcement.

Tensions escalated during debate over the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would address the surge of hate crimes against Asian Americans. Republicans had introduced an amendment that would prevent the defunding of police departments even though the legislation does not seek to strip law enforcement funding.

"I want to make it quite clear that this amendment is completely irrelevant," Demings, who served as chief of the Orlando Police Department for three years, said.

"I served as a law enforcement officer for 27 years. It is a tough job. And good police officers deserve your support. You know, it's interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so. Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. They deserve better," the Florida Democrat said.

At that point, Jordan sought to interject, earning a fierce rebuttal from Demings who struck her hand against the desk in front of her as she exclaimed: "I have the floor Mr. Jordan."