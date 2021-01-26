Vaccine rollout stumbles as a 'Hunger Games' approach leaves states and counties to fend for themselves

"The things that the federal government said it was going to do, which was to allocate vaccines to states and give them a sense of how many doses they would get based on their population size, that seems itself not to even play out the way that they said," said Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. "States to counties to facilities don't have predictability or visibility on the number of doses they're going to get, either like in a week or two out or even the next month."

Compton-Phillips of Providence health said the planning challenges have forced hospitals to turn away even people who are over 65 with heart disease.

"We're saying, 'We're sorry, but we don't have a vaccine for you today and we're not really sure what our supply is going to be and not sure when we can give it to you,'" she said. "So, it's a really uncomfortable position to be in."

Lori Tremmel Freeman, of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, calls the situation a "world of uncertainty."

"This becomes just a tremendous issue when they're trying to plan mass vaccination clinics, drive-through clinics, scheduling for all these priority groups and ... really getting things rolling," she said.